Rainbow Wahine return this week to open Big West Conference play on the road at CSU Bakersfield

The University of Hawai’i women’s basketball team will face off with CSU Bakersfield to officially open up the anticipated Big West Conference schedule with a two-game series this Friday and Saturday on the road at the Icardo Center.
Friday’s matchup at CSU Bakersfield will be the first game in nearly a month for UH as they’ve had two series canceled due to COVID 19 concerns.
Who: Hawai’i (1-1) vs. CSU Bakersfield (2-4)
When: Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 & Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021
Time: 2:00 p.m. HT- both days
Where: Bakersfield, Calif., Icardo Center
Television: None
Streaming Video: WatchESPN
Radio: None
Audio Webcast: None
Live Stats: HawaiiAthletics.com
Coaches: Head coach Laura Beeman is in her ninth season at UH (134-126). Greg McCall (108-111) is in his eighth season at CSU Bakersfield.
Series Information: UH leads 31-16.
Game Story Lines:
• UH and CSUB have an all-time record of 3-3, with the last meeting going to the Roadrunners, 58-51 on November 13th, 2016. All three wins for the Runners in the series have come on their home floor. Friday will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools as members of the Big West Conference.
• The Rainbow Wahine are coming off their first win of the season in a 71-54 lopsided victory against UH-Hilo on December 20th.
• After going into the locker room at the half for the second consecutive game, UH roared back over the next two quarters outscoring the Vulcans 22-9 in the third quarter, capturing the lead and never letting go again.
• The Runners recently took down Fresno State on Jan. 10, 81-69. Four players scored in double digits as Lexus Green led the way with 14 points. Previously CSUB started Big West play getting swept by Long Beach State to start 0-2.
• Freshman guard Daejah Phillips leads the ‘Bows in scoring, averaging 16.5 points per game going into the Mustangs contest. Phillips led all scorers in the win against the Vulcans with 21 points, adding eight rebounds and four assists.
• Rebounding has been a key plus for the UH in the two lone non-conference games. The ‘Bows currently hold a 25+ plus margin in total rebounding, averaging 50 boards a game.
• One downfall and a point of emphasis UH has focused on after matchups with HPU, and UH Hilo is ball control. In both games, the ‘Bows turned the ball over 20+ times.