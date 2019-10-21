Rainbow Wahine remain unbeaten in the Big West after 1-1 tie at Fullerton

The battle for the No. 1 spot in the Big West Conference lived up to the hype as the University of Hawai’i soccer team played to a 1-1 tie on the road at Cal State Fullerton on Sunday.

The Rainbow Wahine (5-6-2, 3-0-1) remain unbeaten in the Big West, gaining a crucial point on the road against a traditional powerhouse in the conference standings. UH also ended an eight-match losing streak to CSF in the process. The Titans (10-2-2, 3-0-2) remain the team to beat in the Big West, sitting atop with a narrow margin of just one point over UH and CSUN.

The first goal of the day went to the Titans in the 38th minute as Haley Brown took an assist from Callie Petrey-Juarez. CSF held on to the lead till the half, but a familiar name followed up with an answer.

Sophomore forward Kayla Ryan netted her team-leading fourth goal of the season in the opening moments of the second half. Senior forward Kayla Watanabe connected with Ryan in the 46th minute tying the match up at 1-1.

The score remained at a standstill through the end of regulation as the two squads traded shots in both overtime periods leading to the eventual final.

Each team tallied double-digit shots with the Titans leading the way with 20, including nine corner kicks and eight shots on goal. Senior goalkeeper Alexis Mata stopped seven shots on the day, giving her 76 saves on the year to lead the Big West.

UH will head back to the island of O’ahu for the final two home matches of the season by hosting Cal Poly on Thursday and UC Santa Barbara on Sunday for Senior Day. Both contests will air live on Spectrum Sports.