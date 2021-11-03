Rainbow Wahine rally to exhibition victory over HPU ahead of both teams opening regular season next week

For the first time since the start of the pandemic the University of Hawaii hosted an event without capacity limitations as the Rainbow Wahine basketball team defeated Hawaii Pacific in an exhibition at SimpliFi Arena.

Hundreds of fans showed up with a strong student showing to see UH rally in the second half paced by senior guard Amy Atwell’s 23 points as part of an 86-76 victory over the Sharks who enter the season ranked 25th in the Divison II rankings.

Daejah Phillips added 16 points for the Rainbows while Nae Nae Calhoun added 11 points and three assists.

HPU led at halftime with Tavia Rowell leading the way with a game high 29 points, shooting 8-of-18 from three point range.

The Rainbow Wahine will open their season on Tuesday at San Diego.

The Sharks start their season next Friday against Western Oregon in Washington.