Rainbow Wahine rally in second half to beat UH Hilo ahead of next week’s Big West Conference opener

The University of Hawai’i women’s basketball team picked up its first win of the season by knocking off UH Hilo 71-54 Sunday afternoon inside SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.



The Rainbow Wahine (1-1) improved to 4-0 all-time against the Vulcans (0-0), using a 13-2 run to start the fourth quarter, as they pulled away for the convincing win.



It was a slow start for the host team as the struggles of the first game of the season against Hawai’i Pacific carried over into the Vulcans matchup. The ‘Bows had 11 turnovers in the first 20 minutes, while UH Hilo hit six three-pointers, holding a 33-32 lead into halftime.



Hawai’i woke up in the third quarter jumping out to a double-digit lead of 12 at 54-42 to close the final frame. Momentum fully swung into the ‘Bows favor throughout the fourth quarter, as the defense held the Vulcans to 12 points in the final frame.



Freshman guard Daejah Phillips continues to impress as she tallied a game-high 22 points, eight rebounds, and a team-high four assists in 30 minutes. On top of Phillips’s stat line was six of her eight rebounds came from the glass’s offensive side.



Senior forward Amy Atwell was kept in check throughout the day in terms of the scoring column, picking up seven points, but stepped up in a more significant way. Atwell wiped the glass clean by tying her career-high in rebounds with 11.



Much like they did against HPU a week ago, the ‘Bows controlled the rebounding battle by a margin of plus 36 at 56-20. Of the 56 boards, 19 were offensive rebounds, resulting in 17-second chance points.



With the non-conference schedule in the rearview mirror, UH will not travel to Cal Poly to start Big West Conference action. The ‘Bows and Mustangs are scheduled to play back-to-back days on Dec. 27th and 28th.