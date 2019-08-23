Rainbow Wahine open season with shutout loss to fifth-ranked USC in Manoa

The University of Hawai’i women’s soccer team fell to No. 5 USC 3-0, on the opening day of the Outrigger Soccer Kickoff at lower campus practice field on UH Manoa’s campus.

The Trojans (1-0) rolled past the Rainbow Wahine (0-1) with a 13-5 advantage on shots including 11-3 on goal.

USC jumped ahead as Penelope Hocking fired a shot past UH senior goalkeeper Alexis Mata. The Trojans struck again on Tara McKeown’s goal in the 36th minute to go-ahead 2-0. USC led by the same score at the half.

In the second half, the Trojans extended their lead in the 85th minute on freshman Savianna Gomez’s goal, creating a three-goal advantage.

UH battled back and drew a penalty inside the box in the following minute. Sophomore midfielder McKenzie Moore attempted a penalty kick, but it careened off the lower left post.

The Outrigger Soccer Kickoff will continue as USC takes on the University of San Francisco, Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on the lower campus grass field. UH will return to action and conclude the tournament against USF on Monday at 3:30 p.m.