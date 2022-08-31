The University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team (0-3, 0-0 Big West) returns home to host the 2022 Outrigger Volleyball Challenge tournament which runs from Thursday, Sept. 1 – Sunday, Sept. 4 and includes Texas State, West Virginia and #23 UCLA at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
The Rainbow Wahine look to rebound after going 0-3 at the high-powered Texas A&M Invitational last week in College Station, Texas. It is the first time since 2017, head coach Robyn Ah Mow‘s first season, that UH has started the season at 0-3.
|OUTRIGGER VOLLEYBALL CHALLENGE INFORMATION
|Date | Time | Opponent
|Thursday, Sept. 1
4:45 p.m. | West Virginia vs. UCLA
7:00 p.m. | Hawai’i vs. Texas State
Friday, Sept. 2
4:45 p.m. | UCLA vs. Texas State
7:00 p.m. | Hawai’i vs. West Virginia
Sunday, Sept. 4
2:45 p.m. | Texas State vs. West Virginia
5:00 p.m. | Hawai’i vs. UCLA
|Location
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center – Honolulu, O’ahu
|Promotions
|• Tournament-sponsor Outrigger Hotels and Resorts will award gift cards on each night of the Outrigger Volleyball Challenge. Thursday, September 1 – DAY OF GIVINGThe University of Hawai’i Athletics Department is celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Rainbow Wahine athletics which currently features 12 intercollegiate teams. This significant day marks the home opener for Rainbow Wahine volleyball team, our first and most storied women’s program. Please join us in celebration and donation at https://hui.uhfoundation.org/
|Game Day Information
|CLICK HERE
|Television
|Spectrum OC16 – Ch. 16 (SD) or Ch. 1016 (HD) | Kanoa Leahey (play-by-play) and Chris McLachlin (color analyst)
|Live Stream
|ESPN+ (Blacked out in Hawai’i)
|Radio
|ESPN Honolulu – 1420 AM / 92.7 FM | Tiff Wells (play-by-play)
|Live Audio Stream
|ESPNHonolulu.com | Sideline Hawaii App
|Live State
|HawaiiAthletics.com
|Game Notes
|Hawai’i | Texas State | West Virginia | UCLA
|Social Media
|@HawaiiWVB | #HawaiiWVB #GoBows | @HawaiiWVB | Facebook
HAWAI’I VS. TEXAS STATE (3-0, 0-0 SUN BELT)Series History: UH leads Texas State, 2-0
Streak: UH won 2. Last meeting was a 3-0 win on 12/2/05 in the NCAA First Round in Austin, Texas
Head Coach: Sean Huiet (Third season)
- The Bobcats roll into Honolulu after going 3-0 in the Cardinal Classic in San Antonio, Texas. Texas State defeated Houston Baptist in four sets while sweeping UIW (Incarnate Word) twice.
- The two programs have met only twice, the last time coming in the 2005 NCAA First Round (Houston, Texas). UH won in three (pre-rally scoring), 30-25, 30-28, 30-23
HAWAI’I VS. WEST VIRGINIA (2-1, 0-0 BIG XII)Series History: UH leads 1-0
Streak: UH won 1
Head Coach: Reed Sunahara – (Eighth season)
- The Mountaineers enter the second week of play with a 2-1 record, defeating Loyola and Duquesne in last week’s Penn State Classic. In the tourney finale, WVU fell to host Penn State, 1-3.
- This is just the second time WVU has face UH. The first was in the 2019 Outrigger Volleyball Classic as UH defeated WVU, 3-1 (9/12/19).
HAWAI’I VS. #23 UCLA (1-1, 0-0 PAC-12)Overall record: UH is tied with UCLA 38-38.
Streak: UH won 1. Last meeting was in the championship match of the 2019 Outrigger Volleyball Challenge (9/14/19) as the ‘Bows swept the Bruins
Head Coach: Michael Sealy (13th season)
- The Bruins went 1-1 last week at the Utah State Invitational. UCLA fell in four to host Utah State (25-27, 27-29, 25-22, 19-25) but swept Big West rival Cal Poly (25-17, 25-21, 25-18)
- The Bruins and the Rainbow Wahine have one of the most storied rivalries in program history. UH and UCLA had met every season since 1974, the first year of women’s volleyball at Hawai’i. But, category 4 Hurricane Lane canceled the 2018 season opening Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Invitational thus snapping the streak at 44. UH and UCLA are tied in their all-time series, 38-38. In 2019, UH snapped a four-match losing streak to the Bruins with a sweep to capture the 2019 Outrigger Volleyball Challenge.
- Prior to Michael Sealy being hired as UCLA’s head coach, he served four years as an associate head coach under former UH head coach Dave Shoji.
HEAD COACH ROBYN AH MOWOverall record: 86-32 (Fifth season)
At Hawai’i: Same
Big West: 60-8 (Fifth Season)
UH head coach Robyn Ah Mow enters her fifth season (sixth overall – BWC did not play in 2020 due to COVID-19). Overall she has an 86-32 record and a 60-8 mark in the Big West Conference. She was voted BWC Coach of the Year the last two seasons (Co-Head Coach in 2019) and was named the 2019 AVCA Pacific North All-Region Coach of the Year. The two-time first team AVCA All-American and three time Olympian setter took over the program following legendary head coach Dave Shoji. Ah Mow has led her alma mater to back-to-back Big West titles. Last year, the ‘Bows upset SEC runner-up, No. 24 Mississippi State in the NCAA First Round (in Seattle, Wash.) in a five set thriller, 17-25, 25-14, 25-13, 21-25, 15-11. Ah Mow led UH to four consecutive NCAA Tournaments, extending UH’s streak to 28-straight and 39 overall NCAA appearances
LAST TIME OUT…
- The Rainbow Wahine look to bounce back after a rough roadtrip in which they went 0-3 against host Texas A&M, No. 6 Pittsburgh, and No. 25 San Diego. It was the first time that UH has started the season on the road since 2005. The ‘Bows took the Aggies to five sets in the opener before being swept by both Pitt and USC to conclude the three-day tournament. Junior middle blocker Tiffany Westerberg was named to the Texas A&M Invitational all-tournament team after posting 25 kills and a team-high 7.0 blocks.
- Unforced errors plagued the ‘Bows in the tourney. UH committed 59 hitting errors and 26 serving errors. Against TAMU alone, UH had 35 total errors combining hitting and serving.
- Against TAMU, five of UH hitters all notched 10 or more kills for the first time since playing TCU in the opening round of the 2015 NCAA Tournament ironically also in College Station, Texas. Riley Wagoner finished with a team-high 21 kills while hitting a lofty .364. Amber Igied followed with 13 kills, Westerberg added 12 and Braelyn Akana and Caylen Alexander both put down 10 kills apiece.
- Four Rainbow Wahine also finished the TAMU match with 10+ digs which was the first time since four Rainbow Wahine since last year’s home match vs. CSUN (11/26/21)
- Against No. 6 Pitt, UH fought hard, but was unable to get momentum as the Panthers swept the ‘Bows, 25-17, 25-16, 25-21. Westerberg led UH with nine kills while Wagoner had 11 digs for her first double-digit dig match of the season.
- In UH’s tourney finale, San Diego got out of the gates fast, starting the match with an 11-1 lead. Hawai’i however responded on a 9-to-2 scoring run of its own to close to within four points at 13-9. USD would maintain their lead as they took Set 125-18. In the second set, the Toreros slowly built a lead and never trailed to capture the second set 25-21. The third set saw Hawai’i jump out to a six point lead at 12-6, but USD quickly erased their deficit as they leapfrogged UH into the lead on an 11-to-3 run of their own. UH stayed within striking distance and closed to within a point at 23-22 on a Torero service error, but USD held off the ‘Bows charge to seal the sweep, winning Set 3, 25-23.