The University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team (0-3, 0-0 Big West) returns home to host the 2022 Outrigger Volleyball Challenge tournament which runs from Thursday, Sept. 1 – Sunday, Sept. 4 and includes Texas State, West Virginia and #23 UCLA at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Wahine look to rebound after going 0-3 at the high-powered Texas A&M Invitational last week in College Station, Texas. It is the first time since 2017, head coach Robyn Ah Mow ‘s first season, that UH has started the season at 0-3.

OUTRIGGER VOLLEYBALL CHALLENGE INFORMATION Date | Time | Opponent Thursday, Sept. 1

4:45 p.m. | West Virginia vs. UCLA

7:00 p.m. | Hawai’i vs. Texas State

Friday, Sept. 2

4:45 p.m. | UCLA vs. Texas State

7:00 p.m. | Hawai’i vs. West Virginia

Sunday, Sept. 4

2:45 p.m. | Texas State vs. West Virginia

5:00 p.m. | Hawai’i vs. UCLA Location SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center – Honolulu, O’ahu Promotions • Tournament-sponsor Outrigger Hotels and Resorts will award gift cards on each night of the Outrigger Volleyball Challenge. Thursday, September 1 – DAY OF GIVING The University of Hawai’i Athletics Department is celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Rainbow Wahine athletics which currently features 12 intercollegiate teams. This significant day marks the home opener for Rainbow Wahine volleyball team, our first and most storied women’s program. Please join us in celebration and donation at https://hui.uhfoundation.org/ g/wahine to provide continued support to the success of our female student-athletes. Friday, September 2 3,000 Souvenir Team Photos will be available to fans.There will be an autograph session with the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team following Friday’s match at Gate B. Sunday, September 4 The all-tournament team and championship trophy presentation will take place at the conclusion of the Hawai`i match on Sunday, Game Day Information CLICK HERE Television Spectrum OC16 – Ch. 16 (SD) or Ch. 1016 (HD) | Kanoa Leahey (play-by-play) and Chris McLachlin (color analyst) Live Stream ESPN+ (Blacked out in Hawai’i) Radio ESPN Honolulu – 1420 AM / 92.7 FM | Tiff Wells (play-by-play) Live Audio Stream ESPNHonolulu.com | Sideline Hawaii App Live State HawaiiAthletics.com Game Notes Hawai’i | Texas State | West Virginia | UCLA Social Media @HawaiiWVB | #HawaiiWVB #GoBows | @HawaiiWVB | Facebook

HAWAI’I VS. TEXAS STATE (3-0, 0-0 SUN BELT)Series History: UH leads Texas State, 2-0

Streak: UH won 2. Last meeting was a 3-0 win on 12/2/05 in the NCAA First Round in Austin, Texas

Head Coach: Sean Huiet (Third season)

The Bobcats roll into Honolulu after going 3-0 in the Cardinal Classic in San Antonio, Texas. Texas State defeated Houston Baptist in four sets while sweeping UIW (Incarnate Word) twice.

The two programs have met only twice, the last time coming in the 2005 NCAA First Round (Houston, Texas). UH won in three (pre-rally scoring), 30-25, 30-28, 30-23

HAWAI’I VS. WEST VIRGINIA (2-1, 0-0 BIG XII)Series History: UH leads 1-0

Streak: UH won 1

Head Coach: Reed Sunahara – (Eighth season)

The Mountaineers enter the second week of play with a 2-1 record, defeating Loyola and Duquesne in last week’s Penn State Classic. In the tourney finale, WVU fell to host Penn State, 1-3.

This is just the second time WVU has face UH. The first was in the 2019 Outrigger Volleyball Classic as UH defeated WVU, 3-1 (9/12/19).

HAWAI’I VS. #23 UCLA (1-1, 0-0 PAC-12)Overall record: UH is tied with UCLA 38-38.

Streak: UH won 1. Last meeting was in the championship match of the 2019 Outrigger Volleyball Challenge (9/14/19) as the ‘Bows swept the Bruins

Head Coach: Michael Sealy (13th season)

The Bruins went 1-1 last week at the Utah State Invitational. UCLA fell in four to host Utah State (25-27, 27-29, 25-22, 19-25) but swept Big West rival Cal Poly (25-17, 25-21, 25-18)

The Bruins and the Rainbow Wahine have one of the most storied rivalries in program history. UH and UCLA had met every season since 1974, the first year of women’s volleyball at Hawai’i. But, category 4 Hurricane Lane canceled the 2018 season opening Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Invitational thus snapping the streak at 44. UH and UCLA are tied in their all-time series, 38-38. In 2019, UH snapped a four-match losing streak to the Bruins with a sweep to capture the 2019 Outrigger Volleyball Challenge.

Prior to Michael Sealy being hired as UCLA’s head coach, he served four years as an associate head coach under former UH head coach Dave Shoji.

HEAD COACH ROBYN AH MOWOverall record: 86-32 (Fifth season)

At Hawai’i: Same

Big West: 60-8 (Fifth Season)

UH head coach Robyn Ah Mow enters her fifth season (sixth overall – BWC did not play in 2020 due to COVID-19). Overall she has an 86-32 record and a 60-8 mark in the Big West Conference. She was voted BWC Coach of the Year the last two seasons (Co-Head Coach in 2019) and was named the 2019 AVCA Pacific North All-Region Coach of the Year. The two-time first team AVCA All-American and three time Olympian setter took over the program following legendary head coach Dave Shoji. Ah Mow has led her alma mater to back-to-back Big West titles. Last year, the ‘Bows upset SEC runner-up, No. 24 Mississippi State in the NCAA First Round (in Seattle, Wash.) in a five set thriller, 17-25, 25-14, 25-13, 21-25, 15-11. Ah Mow led UH to four consecutive NCAA Tournaments, extending UH’s streak to 28-straight and 39 overall NCAA appearances

LAST TIME OUT…