Rainbow Wahine mount huge comeback, beat Fullerton in five sets

The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball rallied from a 0-2 deficit to beat Cal State Fullerton in five sets on Saturday night.

Having suffered a major upset loss on Friday, the ‘Bows nearly got swept at home on the weekend, but mounted a dramatic comeback after looking down and out in the third set.

Entering the week ranked 11th in the country, UH split the weekend to move their record to 13-2 and 3-1 in the Big West.

True freshman Braelyn Akana entered the game midway through the match and provided a major spark. Playing most of the time at the opposite hitter position the Kamehameha graduate had six kills, four digs and four blocks. It was just the second match she’s played in this season.

Starting setter Norene Iosia began playing on the net during the match in head coach Robyn Ah Mow’s attempt to find a combination that worked. It did. Iosia, the visible leader of the team had three kills along with her 26 assists and 17 digs and two service aces.

Hawaii goes on the road next week to play Cal Poly next Friday.