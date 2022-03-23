The University of Hawai’i softball team (8-10, 2-1 BWC) hosts their Big West home opener with a three-game series against the CSUN Matadors (13-17, 3-0 Big West).

The series begins with a single game on Friday night, March 25 at 6:00 p.m., followed by a double header on Saturday, March 26 beginning at 2:00 p.m. at the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

Last week, the Rainbow Wahine opened the 2022 BWC season with a 2-1 record at UC Santa Barbara. The Rainbow Wahine swept Saturday’s doubleheader, but fell in a pitcher’s duel between UH’s Brianna Lopez and UCSB’s Camryn Snyder, 1-0.

Sophomore utility player Ka’ena Keliinoi opened the UCSB series with a definitive bang. In the 13-2 win, she was 2-for 3 with a double and her first homer since her freshman season in 2020. Keliinoi came up twice with the bases loaded…and made the most of those two at-bats. In the first inning, she came through with a bases clearing double as part of a seven inning first inning. In the second inning, the No. 9 batter, Keliinoi, again came up with the bases juiced and again she came through in the clutch, hitting her first career grand slam. It was UH’s first grand slam since Dallas Millwood’s last season against Long Beach State on May 23, 2021. Keliinoi’s seven RBI in the game was just one run shy of the school record of 8 set by Jessica Iwata in 2010 and Sharla Kliebenstein in 2013. Keliinoi also leads the league and is ranked #14 as the “Toughest batter to strike out” as she’s only been fanned once this season vs. Baylor on 3/9.

The UH defense, which ranks second in the BWC with a .961 fielding percentage, is currently ranked No. 12 in the NCAA with .50 double plays per game.