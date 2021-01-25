Rainbow Wahine hoops standout Olivia Davies thriving after injury

Olivia Davies entered the University of Hawaii women’s basketball program prior to the 2019-2020 season with high expectations. But in the first game of her freshman season against Hawaii Pacific, the Anchorage, Alaska native tore her ACL, forcing her to take a medical redshirt.

Now a redshirt freshman, Davies has started to flash some of the potential that made her a touted prospect. In a two-game sweep over Cal State Fullerton last week, Davies cracked the Rainbow Wahine starting lineup for the first time and delivered. On Friday, her game-high 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting made the difference in a 49-47 win.

The performance was certainly gratifying to Davies, although she continues to take a cautious approach for her knee.

“Even from coming back from practices and stuff, I’ve been super cautious,” she said. “My coaches and my trainers have been like, ‘Liv, you’re fine, go for it.’ I think this definitely proves to myself you can do it, you’re gonna be OK.”

Hawaii head coach Laura Beeman believes Davies’ weekend gave followers a glimpse of what’s to come and that the underclassman is still scratching the surface.

“Now you guys know why we were so sad and just heartbroken last year when she went down. We knew what kind of player she was and what kind of offensive threat she was,” Beeman said. “To have Olivia back, and she’s still not even close to the caliber of player that you guys are gonna see by the time she’s done this year, let alone her senior year. She works hard, she’s got a great IQ, she has a great attitude, she just needs more experience.”