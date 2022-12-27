The University of Hawai’i women’s basketball team will open Big West play on Thursday with a visit to UC Davis, followed by a stop at Cal Poly on Saturday.

The Rainbow Wahine wrapped up nonconference play on December 21st with a 54-43 win on the road at San Jose State, finishing with a 2-7 record. Four of those games, each a loss, were against NCAA tournament teams from the 2021-22 season.

The Sophomore combo of Daejah Phillips and Lily Wahinekapu has emerged as a 1-2 scoring punch for the ‘Bows through the first nine games of the season. The Duo is averaging over 22 points per game, Phillips is logging a season-high of 31.2 minutes per game, and Wahinekapu follows her at 27.7 minutes.

During the 2021-22 campaign, UH squared off both UC Davis and Cal Poly just once, with the Aggies coming to Honolulu as UH came away with a 57-50 win and the Mustangs hosting UH in San Luis Obispo, falling to the green and white 73-49.

In the two games a year ago, two Rainbow Wahine turned in career performances. Against UC Davis on February 3rd, Olivia Davies tied a career-high of 17 points as she went 10-of-13 from the free throw line. Later in the month, on the 26th, Phillips notched a career-high with 22 points as she shot an astounding 9-of-10 from the floor while pulling down seven rebounds.