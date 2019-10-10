Rainbow Wahine hit the road to face unbeaten Big West Conference foes in California

The No. 19 University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team (13-2, 3-1 Big West) embarks on a pivotal roadtrip this week. The Rainbow Wahine battle two undefeated league leaders—two-time defending Big West champions, Cal Poly (12-5, 5-0 Big West) on Friday, October 11 and UC Santa Barbara (15-1, 5-0 Big West) on Saturday, Oct. 12. Both matches are slated to start at 4:00 p.m. HT.

MATCH #16

TEAMS: No. 19 Hawai’i (13-2, 3-1 Big West) vs. Cal Poly (12-5, 5-0 Big West)

DATE: Friday, Oct. 11, 2019

TIME: 4:00 p.m. HT

SITE: Robert A. Mott Athletics Center (3,032) – San Luis Obispo, Calif.

RADIO: CBS Sports Radio Hawai’i AM 1500 – Tiff Wells (play-by-play)

AUDIO STREAMING: CBSSportsHawaii.com -or- the Sideline Hawaii app.

STREAMING VIDEO: BigWest.tv

LIVE STATS: Live in game stats can be linked to at HawaiiAthletics.com women’s volleyball schedule page

SERIES HISTORY: Hawai’i holds a 40-to-7 record over the Mustangs. But Cal Poly has won three of the last four matches. Last season, UH upset then ranked No. 11 Cal Poly at hom in Honolulu in five sets, 14-25, 25-19, 17-25, 25-18, 15-10 (10/25/18). Last year in San Luis Obispo, Calif., UH fell in four sets to #13 Cal Poly, 19-25, 18-25, 25-21, 25-27 (10/6/18)



MATCH #17

TEAMS: No. 19 Hawai’i (13-2, 3-1 Big West) vs. UC Santa Barbara (15-1, 5-0 Big West)

DATE: Saturday, Oct.12, 2019

TIME: 4:00 p.m. HT

SITE: The Thunderdome (Santa Barbara, Calif.)

RADIO: CBS Sports Radio Hawai’i AM 1500 – Tiff Wells (play-by-play)

AUDIO STREAMING: CBSSportsHawaii.com -or- the Sideline Hawaii app.

STREAMING VIDEO: BigWest.tv

LIVE STATS: Live in game stats can be linked to at HawaiiAthletics.com women’s volleyball schedule page

SERIES HISTORY: Hawai’i holds a 41-to-9 record over UC Santa Barbara. Last year on the road, the Rainbow Wahine outlasted the Gauchos in a five-set battle, 19-25, 25-14, 25-21, 19-25, 15-10 (10/5/18). But at home in Honolulu, UCSB swept UH 26-28, 22-25, 21-25 (10/27/18)

