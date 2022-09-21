Off to the program’s best start to a season since 2016 and winners of four of the last five matches, the Hawai’i women’s soccer team hits the road for a pair of Big West matches Thursday against UC Santa Barbara at 4 p.m. HT and Sunday at 9 a.m. HT at Cal Poly.

The Rainbow Wahine won their Big West opener for just the second time since joining the league, thanks to a 1-0 victory over UC Davis on Thursday. Kelci Sumida delivered the game-winning goal in the 74th minute off of assists by Krista Peterson and Amber Gilbert, while goalkeeper Lauren Marquez turned in her second shutout of the season.

The only other time that Hawai’i won its Big West opener came in 2019, when the ‘Bows ended up going 4-1-3 in league play and making the conference tournament for the first and only time in program history.

UH’s starting forward line of Krista Peterson, Amber Gilbert and Kelci Sumida have packed a lot of the offensive punch for the ‘Bows. All three have started each of the six matches and have combined for six goals, seven assists and 30 shots. One of the three have scored or assisted on six of UH’s seven goals.

Defense has been a strength for the Rainbow Wahine early on, as they are currently tied for the conference lead in goals allowed per game, giving up just 1.0 per contest. UH’s six goals given up are the fewest in the Big West this season while the ‘Bows have allowed just three goals over the last five matches. Additionally, goalies Lauren Marquez and Sophie Augustin have each won Big West Defensive Player of the Week honors each of the last two weeks.

The Hawai’i offensive attack has gotten off to a much faster start through six matches compared to a season ago. The ‘Bows have scored seven goals through six matches after having four at this point in the season in 2021 while the 59 shot attempts this year out-paces the 40 last year through six contests.