Rainbow Wahine hit the road for 3-game series vs CSUN

After over a year off from competition, Punahou graduate Michelle Wie West is making her LPGA return this week at the KIA Classic in Southern California. A lot has changed for Wie West since the last time we saw her on the course. The former US Open winner is a new mom to her baby daughter, McKenna. Being a mom is Wie West's new number-1 priority, but she makes it absolutely clear that McKenna is also the reason she's playing again.

"I thought I was done to be honest. After the KPMG in 2019 I thought I was done, especially when I found out I was pregnant later that year. I though that cemented it. I thought that there was no chance of me coming back. I even told my husband that. He was like ‘No, No, just think it through.’ Then we found out McKenna was going to be a girl and that completely changed my perspective on everythin," the 5-time LPGA champion said in her tournament press conference on Wednesday, "It was crazy how that one little fact kind of just changes everything. Then I started to think I kind of want to do it. I want to show her in real time that I play golf. It’s one thing to have her watch YouTube videos but it’s another thing to have her watch it with her own eyes."