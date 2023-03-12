HONOLULU (KHON2) — The march to the championship is headed from Vegas to Baton Rouge. The Rainbow Wahine are headed to the Bayou State to take on the third seed LSU Tigers.

Hawaii knew they were going to March madness as big west champs but the real surprise came when they saw the number 14 attached to their name. One seed higher than the 15 in 2022.

“The surprise was more about the 14 seed, I think that’s outstanding. Obviously LSU is a great program, they had a great season. Mulkey does a great job with that team. We need to sit and watch some tape, and we’ll have a great game plan, but I’m really proud of this group for battling and that 14 seed is nice,” said Rainbow Wahine Head Coach, Laura Beeman.

Sophomore guard Meilani McBee said, “My initial thought was like, woah! but I think it’s just a great opportunity. what a fun game to play, I guess.”

Senior center Kaillin Spiller added, “It’s super exciting. we get to represent Hawaii and the university on the national stage for the second year in a row. Definitely traveling to Baton Rouge is the surprise and we’re very excited to get to battle LSU.”

Last year, March madness was all new to Coach Laura Beeman and the Wahine. Now, they know what the NCAA tournament is all about, which hopefully means a better prepared team come Friday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

“Experience is the best teacher and I think experience showed up in the championship game. We didn’t lose our composure, so for a lot of these young ladies who have been here, there’s gonna be a lot of familiarity,” said Coach Beeman.

Coach Beeman added, “ There’ll be the excitement because y’know when you’re one of the last teams, but it’s not the newness excitement. So I think we’ll be able to walk in there and go okay, we know what to expect, here it comes. And with that experience, every time you get it, it gets better and better and better.”

“You know I think we had this weekend preparation last year and now we know what we need to do to be our best in that game, so we’re really gonna practice hard, make sure we’re preparing well so we’re setting ourselves up for the best success possible,” said Spiller.

Coach Beeman said in her “Availability after Selection” show, that she hopes to leave Nevada no later than Tuesday. She wants to get out there as early as possible to get accommodated to the time.