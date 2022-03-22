The University of Hawai’i women’s golf team went wire-to-wire to capture the Fresno State Classic after Tuesday’s final round at the Belmont Country Club. The victory was UH’s third of the season and sixth under head coach Stephen Bidne .



The Rainbow Wahine won by 16 strokes over UC Irvine with a program-best 1-over 865 total. UH shot a 6-under 282 on Tuesday, which is also a new program record 18-hole score.



Individually, freshman Momo Sugiyama finished runner-up at 5-under 211, one stroke behind medalist Jessica Hall of Fresno State. Sugiyama carded a final round 3-under 69 en route to the lowest individual 54-hole score in program history. For the Gold Coast, Australia native, it marked her sixth Top 5 finish of the season.



Freshman Mayumi Umezu carded a 2-under 70 to finish in fifth place at even par 216 for the tournament. Both her final round score and 54-hole score were new career lows for the Waimea, Hawai’i native.



Hyeonji Kang tied for 11th at 3-over 219 after an even par 72 on Tuesday. Junior Hana Mirnik carded a final round 1-under 71 to tie for 18th at 222 while freshman Monica Johnson tied for 25th at 223.



The 15-team field included seven Big West Conference teams, two Pac-12 teams, and three teams from the Mountain West.