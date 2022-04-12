The University of Hawai’i women’s golf team shared its first Big West Conference Championship Tuesday, but lost a playoff to Cal Poly for the automatic NCAA Regional berth after the tournament third and final round.



The Rainbow Wahine just missed out on qualifying for their first NCAA Regional since 2007.



After both teams finished at 903, the teams went back to No. 18 for a one-hole playoff involving all five golfers with the best aggregate score. The Mustangs won the playoff 14 to 18.



UH, the leader after the first two rounds, saw their lead balloon to 10 strokes in the back nine before the Mustangs stormed back to tie. The championship came down to the No. 1 players, Momo Sugiyama of UH and Kralyn Noh of Cal Poly. With the Rainbow Wahine leading by one stroke with one hole to play, Ko parred No. 18 while Sugiyama bogeyed.



Noh shot a 1-under in her final round to win medalist honors at even par 216. Sugiyama posted a 79 to finish at 10-over 226 and sixth place.



UH freshman Hyeonji Kang shot her second straight 73 to finish at 222 and a tie for fourth place. Freshman Monica Johnson carded a final round 78 and posted 228 for a tie for eighth place while junior Hana Mirnik also shot 78 to finish at 231 and a tie for 10th.



Freshman Mayumi Umezu shot an 81 and finished at 234 for a tie for 16th place.



The Rainbow Wahine held a five-stroke leading heading into Tuesday’s final round. The lead was six entering the back nine before the Mustangs’ comeback.