Rainbow Wahine golf adds Former PGA Golfer, U.S. Open Champion Scott Simpson to coaching staff

Scott Simpson, a seven-time winner on the PGA Tour, will join the University of Hawai’i women’s golf team as an assistant coach, head coach Stephen Bidne announced.

“I couldn’t be more excited that Scott will be joining our coaching staff this season,” Bidne said. “His extremely decorated golf resume and playing experience speak for themselves, and we are very fortunate for him to hop on board and bring his knowledge and skill set to our program.”

“I have had a great career playing and now it’s been such fun to teach the game and help others strive to improve,” Simpson said. “With my 50 years of experience playing golf I will do whatever I can to help the women improve their games.

“Maybe more important than the swing and stroke is learning to handle frustration, deal with pressure and how to keep good rounds going. I will encourage our team to excel in their courses, and score low on the courses. I hope they can be like me and look back on their college golf experience as one of the most fun and meaningful times of their lives.”

A two-time NCAA Championship medalist for USC in 1976 and ’77, Simpson’s career highlight was winning the 1987 U.S. Open, his only major title. After joining the PGA Tour in 1979, he won seven times with 15 runner-up finishes. He joined the PGA Champions Tour in 2005 and won once.

“Not only does Scott have a deep passion for teaching the game of golf, he is an unbelievably positive and encouraging person who will easily connect with the players and tie in perfectly with the culture that we have instilled in our program,” Bidne added. “Having the opportunity for our players to learn from a former U.S. Open champion and multiple PGA Tour winner on a routine basis will be such a great resource. I can’t wait for both the players and myself to learn from Scott, and to get the season started!”