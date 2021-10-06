Rainbow Wahine freshman Momo Sugiyama named Big West Conference Women’s Golfer of the Month

University of Hawai’i freshman Momo Sugiyama was named the Big West Conference Women’s Golfer of the Month after earning medalist and runner-up finishes in two tournaments during the month of September.



The Gold Coast, Australia native carded a final round 3-under 68 to capture medalist honors at the Coeur d’Alene Collegiate Invitational in Idaho. Sugiyama posted three birdies and no bogeys in her final round and was the only golfer to finish under par at 1-under 212. She began the tournament with a 2-over 73 in Round 1 followed by even par 71 in Round 2.



Sugiyama helped the Rainbow Wahine capture the team title, only their sixth all-time and second in as many weeks along with the HPU Sharks Shootout to open the season. In addition, Sugiyama became the program’s 10th all-time medalist and second this season after Hana Mirnik won the Sharks Shootout.

The freshman finished runner-up at the Sharks Shootout with a 149 total after posting rounds of 73 and 76 in her first collegiate event.