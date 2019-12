The University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine basketball team fell 67-52 on the road to Idaho on Saturday afternoon.

No player scored in double figures for the Rainbow Wahine (6-6) as Amy Awell had a team-high nine points.

Lizzy Klinker and Beyonce Bea each had a game-high 15 points for Idaho (5-4).

Hawaii will not have another game for 10 days, as the ‘Bows next hit the court on Dec. 31 against Pennsylvania. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. at the Stan Sheriff Center.