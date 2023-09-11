Following a 1-2 weekend in the Outrigger Challenge, the 5-3 University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team dropped out of the most recent AVCA/Teraflex Top 25 rankings on Monday.

The Rainbow Wahine, who are now 5-3 on the season fell from 23rd to what equates to 31st based on points.

UH, lost to previously undefeated Liberty on Thursday in five sets before sweeping Pepperdine on Friday ahead of a four set Sunday loss to UCLA. Despite being 7-1, the Bruins did not crack the Top 25, coming in at 27th.

Also on Monday, Rainbow Wahine junior Kate Lang earned her third-straight Big West Setter of the Week honor. In three matches, Lang recorded 127 assists, averaging 10.58 assists/set. She also tallied 28 digs and five blocks.

The Rainbow Wahine embark on their first road trip of the season this week and open the “Fight in the Fort” tournament on Thursday against host TCU in Fort Worth, Texas. UH will also face Western Carolina and Florida State in the three-day tournament.