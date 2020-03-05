Rainbow Wahine fall out of second place in Big West Standings on UC Santa Barbara’s buzzer-beater

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team controlled their own destiny for the number-two seed and double-bye in next week’s Big West Conference Tournament, but couldn’t take advantage in a 57-56 loss to UC Santa Barbara on Thursday night at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Gauchos guard Danae Miller drilled a game-winner as time expired to give UCSB (14-15, 9-7 Big West) the victory and possession of second place, as the Rainbow Wahine (14-14, 8-7) had their losing streak extended to four games.

Julissa Tago, who scored a team-high tying 15 points with Amy Atwell gave UH the lead with nine seconds remaining on a pair of successful free throws.

On the other end of the court though, Miller hit a 14-foot jumper over the defense of Jadynn Alexander for the buzzer-beating win.

With the loss, UH moves into a tie for third place in the BWC standings with one game remaining.

UH will face Cal Poly on Saturday’s senior night for Tago, Courtney Middap, and Savannah Reier.

