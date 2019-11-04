Rainbow Wahine extend winning streak to seven matches, take over top spot in Big West Conference standings

The 21st-ranked University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team hit the teraflex of the Stan Sheriff Center on Sunday night, extending their winning streak to seven matches, taking over the top spot in the Big West Conference standings.

The Rainbow Wahine (20-3, 10-2 BWC), donning the all-black uniforms against Cal Poly (16-7, 9-2), a team that swept UH in California just over three weeks ago, and from the jump, the Rainbows appeared to be on operation vengance in their 25-15, 22-25, 25-20, 25-23 win.

Brooke Van Sickle led the charge as the junior outside hitter sat with a knee injury the last time the two teams played, and she made up for lost time with a double-double of 12-kills and 11-digs.

Hannah Hellvig pitched in with a team-high 13-kills of her own while Rika Okino had 10-digs.

The victory gives Hawaii victory number 10 of the Big West Conference season and 20th overall, marking as the program’s 40th 20-win campaign.

Up next for the Rainbow Wahine, they’ll close out their regular-season road schedule with matches at UC Davis on Friday and UC Riverside on Saturday.

The Lady ‘Bows will then return home for senior weekend the following week to host CSUN and Long Beach State.