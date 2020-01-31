Rainbow Wahine erupts for 94 points in win over UC Irvine

Big West Conference basketball returns to the Stan Sheriff Center as the University of Hawai'i women's basketball team hosts UC Irvine on Thursday and Long Beach State on Saturday.

Game 20:TEAMS: Hawai'i (9-10, 3-3) vs. UC Irvine (5-14, 1-4)WHEN: Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, 7:00 p.m. HT WHERE: Stan Sheriff Center- Honolulu, O'ahuTELEVISION: Spectrum SportsVIDEO STREAMING: Bigwest.TvRADIO: ESPN Honolulu 1420 AMLIVE STATS: www.hawaiiathletics.com

Game 21:TEAMS: Hawai'i (9-10, 3-3) vs. Long Beach State (9-10, 4-2)WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, 5:30 p.m. HTWHERE: Stan Sheriff Center- Honolulu, O'ahuTELEVISION: Spectrum SportsVIDEO STREAMING: Bigwest.TvRADIO: CBS Sports Radio 1500 AMLIVE STATS: www.hawaiiathletics.com

Game Notes-

• UH split its recent road trip with a loss at Long Beach State (62-55) and a win at UC Riverside (65-59). The Rainbow Wahine successfully pulled off the first sweep of the Highlanders since 2015. The .500 record in Big West play currently has UH sitting at No. 4 in the standings.

• Senior guard Julissa Tago and is on a scoring tear as UH enters Thursday game against UC Irvine. Tago has scored double-digits in six straight games and has scored 20 or more points in three of those six. Her season-high of 25 points came in the second game of the stretch in a loss at UC Davis.

• On top of Tago's scoring stretch, she has been a threat throughout the season from beyond the arc hitting three or more three-points in five different games. Bettering Tago's performance from three-point territory is junior forward Amy Atwell as she has had seven games of hitting three or more three-point buckets.

• Defensively UH has stood tall throughout 2019-2020 in the Big West. The Bows are No. 1 in scoring defense (61.16 ppg), field goal percentage defense (.374), and three-point field goal percentage defense (.282).

• The all-time series between UH and UC Irvine heavily favors the 'Bows with a 31-11 advantage. The 20-game win-loss gap is the largest in favor of UH against any other opponent in the Big West.

• UH is coming off a loss at LBSU on Jan. 23, where UH struggled to start the game and but nearly made a successful comeback in the fourth quarter. Scoring a mere 15 points in the first half and trailing by 20, UH dropped 40 points in the second half, pulling within six points on two separate occasions in the final two minutes.

LOVE THY THREEIt's common knowledge of how much the 'Bows have enjoyed and relied on the three-ball. UH, ranks No. 3 in the Big West Conference with 132 made three-pointers and average 6.95 a game. Even more notable is senior guard Julissa Tago and junior forward Amy Atwell ranking No. 1 and No. 2 in the conference as individuals for made three-points. Tago sits at No. 1 with 42 made and 2.21 per game, while Atwell is at No. 2 with 34 and 2.13.