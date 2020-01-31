Rainbow Wahine erupts for 94 points in win over UC Irvine

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team rode the hot hand in a 94-70 rout over UC Irvine at the Stain Sheriff Center on Thursday night.
The Rainbow Wahine (10-10, 4-3 Big West Conference) had five players score in double figures, led by Julissa Tago’s game-high 25 points of 5-of-13 3-point shooting. Jadynn Alexander scored 19 points for UH, while Myrrah Joseph added 15. Freshman point guard Nae Nae Calhoun scored 12 points while Amy Atwell added 10.
Dani Guglielmo had a team-high 19 points for UC Irvine (5-15, 1-5).
The ‘Bows close their homestand against Long Beach State on Saturday at the Stan Sheriff Center. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m.