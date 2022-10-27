The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team improved to 10-1 in the Big West Conference with a three set victory at UC Riverside on Thursday.

The Rainbow Wahine, who remain in first place of the BWC standings, made quick work of the Highlanders, winning 25-21, 25-15, and 25-15 which extended UH’s consecutive sets won streak in the series to 30.

Braelyn Akana and Amber Igiede combined for 21 kills and 11 blocks, with Igiede leading the way for team highs in both categories with 11 and 8 respectively.

As a team, UH hit .216 with 15 total blocks.

The Rainbow Wahine who now improve to 13-6 overall, will close out their two match road trip in California on Saturday, facing UC Davis at 4:00pm HST.