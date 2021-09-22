Rainbow Wahine capture 6th team title in program history; freshman Momo Sugiyama earns medalist honors

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – The University of Hawai’i women’s golf team won its second consecutive team and individual title to begin the 2021-22 season by capturing the Coeur d’Alene Collegiate Invitational Tuesday at the Coeur d’Alene Resort Golf Course.



In a tight finish, the Rainbow Wahine held off Sacramento State by one stroke with a program-record round of 284 for an 872 total while freshman Momo Sugiyama carded a 3-under 68 to capture medalist honors at 1-under 212. Oral Roberts’ Kiana Oshiro was one shot back at 213.



The win was UH’s sixth all-time team title and second in as many weeks after besting the field at the HPU Sharks Shootout to open the season. In addition, Sugiyama became UH’s 10th all-time medalist and second this season after Hana Mirnik won the Sharks Shootout.



Sugiyama, of Gold Coast, Australia, had three birdies and no bogeys on her round and vaulted up five spots up the leaderboard. She finished as the only golfer in the 93-player field to finish under par. Freshman Hyeonji Kang tied for 10th place after carding a final round 75 for a 218 total.



Rounding out the UH contingent was Mirnik (71, t-21st), Focus Jonglikit (72, t-29th) and Ting-Yu Liu (73, t-58th).



UH will next compete in the Ron Moore Intercollegiate, Oct. 8-10 in Highlands Ranch, Colo.