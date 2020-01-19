Rainbow Wahine breaks program 3-point record in 79-72 win over Cal State Fullerton

Breaking News
The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team hit a program record 18 3-pointers in a 79-72 win over Cal Stater Fullerton on Saturday at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Courtney Middap led the charge behind the arc for the Rainbow Wahine (8-9, 2-2 Big West), hitting a game-high six 3-pointers to go with a team-high 24 points. The ‘Bows went 18-for-39 from 3-point land, hitting 46.2 percent of their shots from downtown.

The ‘Bows overcame Raina Perez’s effort, who scored a game-high 34 points for the Titans (10-7, 2-2). CSUF made five of their 23 3-point attempts.

The Rainbow Wahine hit the road again and will face Long Beach State on Thursday at 5 p.m. HST.

