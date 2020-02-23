Rainbow Wahine beach volleyball team opens with loss to #1 UCLA, beats Stanford and #3 LSU

The University of Hawaii beach volleyball team opened its season on Friday morning at the Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic.

The Wahine lost in the first match of the day against number on ranked UCLA, who are the defending two-time national champions. The Bruins topped UH 3-2.

UCLA beats @UHBeachVolley 3-2 with a dramatic finish in the third set of the number one match. pic.twitter.com/qgvTjI4Dtp — Ren Clayton (@Ren_Clayton) February 22, 2020

But Hawaii followed that up with a 5-0 win over #19 Stanford, sweeping all five matches to send the Cardinal down quickly.

The Rainbows wrapped up the long day of competition with a tight match versus #3 LSU. Hawaii came out on top 3-2.

UH’s team of senior Julia Scoles and freshman Maia Hannemann won all three of their matches, playing in the number two flight.

Hawaii head coach Jeff Hall started three freshmen and three members of this year’s indoor volleyball team.

Flight one for Hawaii was the team of senior Morgan Martin and sophomore Pani Napoleon. They went 2-1, losing the clinching match to UCLA to start the day.

The Bruins won all three of their duels on Friday, earning the 1-seed in tomorrow’s semifinals. Hawaii will be the #2 seed and will face LSU again.