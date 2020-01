The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team salvaged its road trip with a 65-59 win over UC Riverside on Saturday.

The Rainbow Wahine (9-10, 3-3 Big West Conference) never trailed against the Highlanders (6-13, 2-3). Julissa Tago had a team-high 15 points and game-high five assists to lead the ‘Bows.

Jannon Otto led UCR with a game-high 21 points.

Hawaii returns home to host UC Irvine on Thursday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at the Stan Sheriff Center.