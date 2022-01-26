Rainbow Wahine basketball taking 3-game winning streak on the road

HONOLULU– The University of Hawai’i women’s basketball team will take its three-game win streak on the road this week to UC Santa Barbara and CSUN, aiming to build on their status as a team to beat in the Big West Conference.
|GAME 15 & 16 | HAWAI’I (7-7, 3-1) VS. UC SANTA BARBARA (8-6, 2-3) | HAWAI’I (7-7, 3-1) VS. CSUN (6-9, 2-3)
|Date | Time
|Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022 7:00 p.m. PT | Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 2:00 p.m. PT
|Location
|Santa Barbara, Calif.- Thunderdome | Northridge, Calif.- The Matadome
|Television
|None
|Live Stream
|ESPN+ (Thursday) | ESPN+ (Saturday)
|Radio
|None
|Tickets
|Purchase Here
|Live Stats
|Thursday | Saturday
|Game Notes
|Hawai’i (PDF) | UCSB | CSUN
|Social Media
NEWS & NOTES
- The Rainbow Wahine are coming off a week where they swept CSU Bakersfield with a 69-52 victory on Thursday, followed by a 73-66 win on Saturday. The first matchup didn’t count towards the conference rankings. But Saturday’s encounter did, giving the ‘Bows a 3-1 (.750) mark against the conference, currently occupying the No. 2 position in the standings.
- Leading the way for the ‘Bows is graduate forward Amy Atwell, as she sits atop the Big West in points per game with 19.1 points per game. No one in the conference is averaging more than 16 points per game. As a team, UH ranks No. 1 in the Big West against conference opponents in points per game at 65.5 and field goal percentage at 44%.
- Atwell’s scoring production has been nothing short of masterful this season. On Saturday, she dropped a career-high 33 points against the Roadrunners, marking his second 30 point performance on the year. Over her last seven games, she has dropped 20 or more in five.
- Road games have been friendly to the ‘Bows so far, accumulating a 1-4 record away from the island of O’ahu. But the momentum did shift on their last road trip as they picked up their lone win this season at UC Irvine on Jan. 15, 77-73. It was the ‘Bows’ first win at Irvine since 2017.
- The rivalries with UC Santa Barbara and CSUN are interesting ones for UH. Against Gauchos, UH holds a record of 31-18 but has gone 2-2 in their last four meetings in the past two seasons. While the history with CSUN has split down the middle at 11-11 all-time. UH, and CSUN has not met up since 2020, as the Matadors did not play last season due to COVID-19.
WELCOME TO THE CLUB
On Jan. 22, in a 73-66 win over CSU Bakersfield, graduate forward Amy Atwell became the 23rd member of the Rainbow Wahine 1,000 point club, draining a step-back three-pointer in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter. Atwell’s name joins Sarah Toeaina and Julissa Tago, who reached the same milestone in the last four years. She also became the seventh player of the Laura Beeman era to reach the milestone.
SIGHTS SET ON THREE-POINT RECORD
Atwell currently sits at the No. 2 spot of the all-time three-pointers made list at 160. Megan Tinnin, the all-time leader in made threes, sits at 167. She’s currently recording two made threes a game and has made three or more long-distance buckets in five of 14 games this season. She has been held without a three-point bucket in only two games this season, at San Diego (11/9/21) and against Eastern Illinois (11/26/21). With 12 games remaining on the schedule, she has a clear path to the record and could add on to it before the year is over.
LOVE THY THREE-BALL
Anyone watching Atwell over her career knows she loves to shoot the three, leading to her pursuit of the made three-pointers record at UH. She has attempted 434 three-pointers going into the weekend, putting her at No. 4 overall with former teammate Julissa Tago at No. 3 with 444, followed by Ashleigh Karaitiana at No. 2 with 448. At Atwell’s current pace of 6.64 attempts per game, she will eclipse 500 attempts during her career. The only other player to attempt 500 or more threes at UH is Tinnin with 526. Even more astonishing is her career shooting percentage currently sits at .369, now No. 2 in the UH record book. If her trajectory stays as is, Atwell will be the only student-athlete to finish in the top 3 of career makes attempts and shooting percentage at UH.
NOW THAT’S IMPRESSIVE
Atwell is putting herself in rarefied air as one of the elite players to ever play for the Rainbow Wahine. Atwell will be the first ‘Bow to average better than 17 points per game in a single season in over 20 years with her current pace. After 14 games, Atwell is averaging 19 points per game. In the women’s basketball program history, only two players have averaged 19 points or better as a senior. Judy Mosley averaged 25.7 points per game in 1989-90, and Nani Cockett averaged 19.4 in 1997-1998.
PRODUCTION FROM THE PINE
A year ago, Daejah Phillips was named Big West Conference Sixth Man of the Year, averaging 9.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. She has started in four games but has come off the bench in seven others, including her last four. She has scored double-digit points in three straight games, bringing her season up to 9.9 points per game.
MAKE ROOM IN THE TROPHY CASE
On Jan. 24, Atwell was named the Big West Conference Player of the week for a third time this season putting her with elite company at UH. In terms of the two stints, the Rainbow Wahine have been a part of the Big West Conference, only Judy Mosley was named the Player of the Week three times in one season, during the 1989-90 campaign. While UH was in the Western Athletic Conference, the feat happened five times: Nani Cockett 97-98, Rayleen Howard 98-99 & 99-2000, Crystal Lee 00-01, and Tanya Smith 07-08. No player in the history of the Wahine program has been tabbed with the honor four times in a season.