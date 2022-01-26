Rainbow Wahine basketball taking 3-game winning streak on the road

HONOLULU– The University of Hawai’i women’s basketball team will take its three-game win streak on the road this week to UC Santa Barbara and CSUN, aiming to build on their status as a team to beat in the Big West Conference.

"I think by keeping it real and having honest conversations of area of improvement and areas of sustainment, we will keep them focused."@HawaiiWBB taking 3-gm winning streak on the road vs UCSB and CSUN, starting w/ Gauchos at 5 pm HT, ESPN+ Thursday.

GAME 15 & 16 | HAWAI’I (7-7, 3-1) VS. UC SANTA BARBARA (8-6, 2-3) | HAWAI’I (7-7, 3-1) VS. CSUN (6-9, 2-3) Date | Time Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022 7:00 p.m. PT | Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 2:00 p.m. PT Location Santa Barbara, Calif.- Thunderdome | Northridge, Calif.- The Matadome Television None Live Stream ESPN+ (Thursday) | ESPN+ (Saturday) Radio None Tickets Purchase Here Live Stats Thursday | Saturday Game Notes Hawai’i (PDF) | UCSB | CSUN Social Media @HawaiiWBB | #HawaiiWBB | @hawaiiwbb | Facebook

NEWS & NOTES

The Rainbow Wahine are coming off a week where they swept CSU Bakersfield with a 69-52 victory on Thursday, followed by a 73-66 win on Saturday. The first matchup didn’t count towards the conference rankings. But Saturday’s encounter did, giving the ‘Bows a 3-1 (.750) mark against the conference, currently occupying the No. 2 position in the standings.

Leading the way for the ‘Bows is graduate forward Amy Atwell , as she sits atop the Big West in points per game with 19.1 points per game. No one in the conference is averaging more than 16 points per game. As a team, UH ranks No. 1 in the Big West against conference opponents in points per game at 65.5 and field goal percentage at 44%.

, as she sits atop the Big West in points per game with 19.1 points per game. No one in the conference is averaging more than 16 points per game. As a team, UH ranks No. 1 in the Big West against conference opponents in points per game at 65.5 and field goal percentage at 44%. Atwell’s scoring production has been nothing short of masterful this season. On Saturday, she dropped a career-high 33 points against the Roadrunners, marking his second 30 point performance on the year. Over her last seven games, she has dropped 20 or more in five.

Road games have been friendly to the ‘Bows so far, accumulating a 1-4 record away from the island of O’ahu. But the momentum did shift on their last road trip as they picked up their lone win this season at UC Irvine on Jan. 15, 77-73. It was the ‘Bows’ first win at Irvine since 2017.

The rivalries with UC Santa Barbara and CSUN are interesting ones for UH. Against Gauchos, UH holds a record of 31-18 but has gone 2-2 in their last four meetings in the past two seasons. While the history with CSUN has split down the middle at 11-11 all-time. UH, and CSUN has not met up since 2020, as the Matadors did not play last season due to COVID-19.