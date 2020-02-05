Rainbow Wahine basketball takes winning streak on the road in the Big West Conference

Riding the momentum of a modest three-game win streak the University of Hawai’i women’s basketball goes on the road to take on Cal Poly and UC Santa Barbara.



Game 22:

TEAMS: Hawai’i (11-10, 5-3) vs. Cal Poly (5-13, 2-5)

WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, 7:00 p.m. PT

WHERE: Robert A. Mott Athletics Center- San Luis Obispo, Calif.

TELEVISION: None

VIDEO STREAMING: Bigwest.Tv

RADIO: None

LIVE STATS: www.hawaiiathletics.com



Game 23:

TEAMS: Hawai’i (11-10, 5-3) vs. UC Santa Barbara (8-12, 3-4)

WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, 2:00 p.m. PT

WHERE: The Thunderdome- Santa Barbra, Calif.

TELEVISION: None

VIDEO STREAMING: Bigwest.Tv

RADIO: None

LIVE STATS: www.hawaiiathletics.com



Game Notes-



• The Rainbow Wahine are on their hottest streak of the season as they’ve won five of their last six games, including their current three-game win streak.



• Senior guard Julissa Tago has been a big-time contributor to the winning ways as she has scored 10 or more points in each of the last eight games, including four of those games surpassing the 20-point mark.



• Most recently, UH knocked off UC Irvine (94-70), followed by Long Beach State (68-44) in back-to-back home games. At the Stan Sheriff Center this season against Big West Conference teams, the ‘Bows are undefeated at 4-0, while on the road UH is 1-3.



• Last season UH took care of business against both Cal Poly and UC Santa Barbara by sweeping each of the series. Of the four games played, UH won each game by double-digits. The ‘Bows have won eight of their last 10 against the Mustangs while winning seven of their last nine against the Guachos.



• The Bows enter play this week at No. 2 in the Big West Standings at 5-3, trailing No. 1 UC Davis by 1.5 games with a 6-1 record.



• The three-ball has been kind to UH throughout the year, ranking No. 2 in the conference in made threes with 158 and No. 3 in three-point percentage at 32 percent. UH is on pace to break the record for most three-pointers made in a season last season of 208.



HER NAME IS JULISSA TAGO, AND SHE MAKES HISTORY

Senior guard Julissa Tago has already accomplished three historic feats so far in the 2019-20 season. First, she tied the program record with the most made three-pointers in one game with six against UC Davis on Jan. 11. Next, she continues to move her way up the record book as she is slotted at No. 4 in made three-points for a career with 124. Most recently, she was named Big West Player of the Week for a second time this season, a feat that last happened at UH in 1996.



SCORE, SCORE, SCORE, SCORE, AND SCORE SOME MORE

On Jan. 30, UH made a statement about how impactful its new offense can be by exploding for 94 points against UC Irvine. Not only was it the most points scored in a game this season by the green and white, but it was also the most points scored by a UH team since 2001. The ‘Bows hit 14 three-points, shot over 50 percent from the floor and three-point land, dished out 18 assists, and only turned the ball over seven times.



THE CHASE FOR 1,000

UH has eight games remaining on the regular-season schedule, as it stands Tago has 869 points, she’ll have to average just over 16 points a game to become the 22nd player in program history to accomplish the milestone of 1,000 career points.



BEST FRIENDS WITHIN A COMMON SHOT

Tago and teammate/best friend, junior forward Amy Atwell, are enjoying near historical success in terms of them both hitting from long range. The duo rank No. 1 and No. 2 in the conference in made threes and threes per game this season. On top of it, Atwell has hit 40 three-pointers this season, just three away from cracking the top-10 of made threes in a single-season. While Tago is sitting at 50, tied at No. 3 with prolific shooter Megan Tinnin. Upon graduating in 2011, Tinnin holds the top three spots for made three-points in a season with the record at 55. Tago is five away from tying her, and six away from breaking it with eight games to go.