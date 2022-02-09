Rainbow Wahine basketball takes three game winning streak on the road for games at Cal State Fullerton and Long Beach State this week

The University of Hawai’i women’s basketball team will go back on the road for their third Big West Conference trip of the season. This one may be their most significant journey of the 2021-2022 campaign.

The Rainbow Wahine will make their first stop on Thursday to take on Cal State Fullerton. Earlier this season, UH upended the Titans at home 54-52 on January 8th.

The final stop will be at Long Beach State on Saturday, and the game could determine who will be the favorite in the conference tournament in a month. The Beach is atop the conference standings at 8-2, while UH comes in at No. 3 at 6-2.

UH comes into the week slotted at the No. 3 spot of the Big West Conference standings as Long Beach State and UC Irvine sit in the top two spots. Due to COVID-19 and the possibility of cancelations, the conference standings are measured by win percentage.

The ‘Bows swept their most recent home stand against previous year’s conference champion UC Davis and UC Riverside. Graduate forward Amy Atwell led the way this past weekend for the ‘Bows with 35 points, 11 rebounds and five steals.

Atwell eclipsed the 167 mark set by Megan Tinnin in 2011 in made three pointers to claim the No. 1 spot all-time on Saturday. She is at 168 and counting.

Sunday’s matchup with Long Beach State features the two top shooters against conference opponents with Atwell (.442) and Maddi Utti (.485).

Long Beach State has been on the rise in the Big West improving their standing for four consecutive seasons. Despite their recent success, the ‘Bows hold a 23-20 overall record against the Beach including winning three straight dating back to Feb. 2020. UH has struggled on the road this year going 2-5 when away from the islands. However, the Rainbow Wahine have won their past two matchups in Walter Pyramid.