The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team was picked as the preseason favorite in the Big West Conference.

The Rainbow Wahine who are the defending conference champions were tabbed number one in the preseason coaches poll that was released on Thursday, receiving nine of the 11 first place votes.

This marks as just the second time that UH has been picked as the preseason favorite. The last time was in 2015-16 when the Rainbows went on to win the Big West title.

The ‘Bows return 11 players from last year’s championship roster, including four starters.

UH lost The Big West Player of the Year and last year’s lone member of the Preseason Team, Amy Atwell who graduated and was drafted by the Los Angeles Sparks of the WNBA.

UH’s most high profile addition for this season was reigning Big West Freshman of the year at Cal State Fullerton, Iolani graduate, guard Lily Wahinekapu who transferred back home and will be playing with her sister Jovi Lefotu who is a freshman guard.

Wahinekapu was voted as the ‘Bows’ only representative on the BWC Preseason team after she averaged 14 points, four rebounds, and three assists in 29 starts for the Titans.

UH will host Hawai’i Pacific in an exhibition on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. before opening the 2022-23 regular season on the road at Oregon State on Nov. 7.

