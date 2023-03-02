HONOLULU– The University of Hawai’i women’s basketball team took care of business Thursday evening in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center with a 66-58 victory over CSUN.



The Rainbow Wahine (14-14, 12-7) rode the momentum from the first quarter, starting with a 14-3 run, and never trailed throughout the night. The Matadors (7-23, 6-14) got off to a rough start shooting, only hitting 20% from the floor through the first half, but kept it close at the line, hitting a perfect seven-of-seven, keeping them in the contest.



Freshman forward Imani Perez was the key factor in the opening quarter by the ‘Bows, scoring nine of her 10 points in the opening frame, but added a team-high 10 rebounds throughout the evening for her first career double-double, the first double-double for the ‘Bows since Lily Wahinekapu’s efforts on January 21st.



UH added to its lead throughout the first half, ending the first 20 minutes with a 36-23 advantage. The second half provided the same offensive attack, building the lead to as much as 19 in the fourth quarter.



Graduate center Kallin Spiller finished the night with a team-high 12 points while collecting six rebounds in 21 minutes of action. She was followed by sophomore guard Daejah Phillips’ efforts of 10 points, five rebounds, and two assists.



As a team, UH controlled the boards with a 44-35 advantage, including 13 offensive boards, resulting in 17 second-chance points. The ‘Bows held the advantage on the inside and the outside, hitting eight three-pointers, compared to the Matadors’ four, while scoring 26 points in the paint to 20 by the visitors.



As a result of Thursday night’s action, Saturday’s game proves to be a deciding game in the Big West standings. UH and UC Santa Barbara will face off at 7 p.m. HT, and the winner will receive the No. 3 seed in the Hercules Big West Basketball Championship next week.

