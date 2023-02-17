HONOLULU– The University of Hawai’i women’s basketball team enters the eighth week of the Big West schedule on a three-game win streak as Long Beach State and CSU Bakersfield come to the island of O’ahu for a two-game set.

The Rainbow Wahine have recently picked up wins over Cal Poly, UC San Diego, and Cal State Fullerton, while sophomore guard Lily Wahinekapu has scored 10 points or more in her last nine games.

Over 14 Big West games, UH has accumulated a 9-5 record to position them at No. 4 in the standings behind Long Beach State, UC Irvine, and UC Santa Barbara. The 'Bows are 0-3 against the top three and will play each of them one more time before the conference tournament.

UH has recorded two weeks of conference game sweeps, the first coming against UC Davis and Cal Poly in the opening week of the conference in late December. The other came a week ago against UCSD and CSF. Both sweeps have been on the road, and UH is 6-2 on the road against conference opponents.

LBSU ended a four-game losing streak to UH on January 14 th with a 62-48 victory. Since then, The Beach has gone on a run of 10 straight victories, and by the time we get to Saturday, it may be 11 as they take on UC Riverside this Wednesday.

Since then, The Beach has gone on a run of 10 straight victories, and by the time we get to Saturday, it may be 11 as they take on UC Riverside this Wednesday. The 'Bows' victory at CSUB on January 28th wasn't exactly pretty, but the 'Bows completed their second-half comeback at the Icardo Center for a 51-47 win after shooting 33% and committing 19 turnovers. Dating back to last season, UH has beaten the Roadrunners four straight times.