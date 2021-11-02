Rainbow Wahine basketball set to begin season with exhibition against DII power Hawai’i Pacific on Wednesday

​​WASHINGTON (KHON2) -- The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) removed flight data recorder, the cockpit voice recorder, and the wreckage of the TransAir cargo jet which was ditched by two pilots on July 2 in waters off Kalaeloa.

The Boeing 737-200 freighter, operated as TransAir flight 810, was headed to Kahului when it reported anomalies in both its engines shortly after taking off from the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. The two pilots ditched the plane and were able to escape. Both pilots were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard.