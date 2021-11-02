Rainbow Wahine basketball set to begin season with exhibition against DII power Hawai’i Pacific on Wednesday

HONOLULU– The University of Hawai’i women’s basketball team will begin its journey through the 2021-2022 campaign on Wednesday with an exhibition match against Hawai’i Pacific inside SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, with tipoff set for 7 p.m. HT.
General admission for reserved seating are on sale now. Wednesday night’s exhibition will be the first sporting event at UH to have full capacity since the start of the COVID-19 epidermic.
For those attending games this season, please be sure to visit the Game Day information page, which includes important information regarding vaccination and mask policy, LumiSight UH app, digital ticketing, parking, clear bag policy, and more.
|EXHIBITION: HAWAI’I vs. HAWAI’I PACIFIC
|Date | Time
|Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021 | 7:00 p.m. HT
|Location
|Honolulu, O’ahu | SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center (10,300)
|Television
|None
|Live Stream
|None
|Radio
|None
|Tickets
|Purchase Now
|Live Stats
|Statbroadcast.com
|2020-21 Stats
|Hawai’i | HPU
|Social Media
|@HawaiiWBB | #HawaiiWBB | @hawaiiwbb | Facebook
NEWS & NOTES
- The 2021-2022 season marks the 10th under head coach Laura Beeman. Beeman has accumulated a 142-123 record in nine seasons with four national post-season tournament bids to her credit, including a Big West Conference championship in 2016.
- On a roster of 18, UH returns nine players from the 2020-2021 roster, including four starters. Headlining the returns are senior Amy Atwell and sophomore Daejah Phillips. Atwell was an All-Big West Second Team member a year ago while being the named Sixth Man of the Year the prior season in 2020. Phillips kept the Sixth Man award in house last season as she claimed the honor, returning as a significant threat entering her second season.
- Atwell is the team’s leading scorer from last season, averaging 12 points a contest, and is the team’s top shooting threat. Atwell has hit 37% from three-point territory and enters the season with 129 made three-point field goals for her career. She ranks fourth all-time in made three-point buckets at UH, 38 behind all-time leader Megan Tinnin.
- One return that has many wondering where she’ll fit in is redshirt-sophomore Nae Nae Calhoun. At the beginning of last season, Calhoun suffered a season-ending injury, leaving the starting point guard position to then-freshman Kelsi Imai. The transition for Imai was at times rough, but she adjusted as the season went on, earning her a spot on the All-Freshman Team. Calhoun received the same honor in 2020 while dishing out 104 assists and scoring 161 points in 29 games.
- The other half of the team are the nine newcomers, including four NCAA Division I transfers. Two of the four transfers sure up the post positions with 6’5 center from UMASS, Maeve Donelly, and 6’3 center from Columbia, Kallin Spiller. Both will provide depth to the inside presences of the ‘Bows, while shooters Ashley Thoms from Weber State and McKenna Haire from Princeton add various scoring threats to the perimeter.
- Along with the four transfers who will see opportunities throughout the season, Coach Beeman added two true freshmen into the mix who will also see playing time. Forwards Eva Ongoongatau and Jacque David play similar positions but add something different to the mix. Ongoongatau, a native of Pleasant Grove, Utah, is a shooting threat who can cut to the basket. In contrast, David, a native of Independence, Missouri, is a post presence that can leak out hit the occasional three-point bucket.
- UH currently holds a 10-1 record all-time against HPU. The lone loss came last season in the season opener on December 13th, at home 82-74. Atwell had 21 points and nine rebounds, while Phillips debuted with 11 points and five boards. The Sharks hit 15 threes in the game, compared to UH, who hit just five.