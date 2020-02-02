Rainbow Wahine basketball routs Long Beach State, 68-44

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team ran past Long Beach State 68-44 to improve to 11-10 overall and 5-3 in Big West Conference play on Saturday night.

Julissa Tago had a game-high 19 points for the Rainbow Wahine, while Amy Atwell added 16 points and Jadynn Alexander added 11. The ‘Bows made 12 of their 26 3-point attempts.

Shanaijah Davison had a team-high 14 points for The Beach (10-11, 5-3).

UH now hits the road for a pair of conference road games in California. First up is a game at Cal Poly on Feb. 6. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. HST.