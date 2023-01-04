The University of Hawai’i women’s basketball team returns to SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center to host UC San Diego and Cal State Fullerton in its first two home Big West games of 2023 beginning on Thursday.
|GM 12 & 13 | HAWAI’I (4-7, 2-0) VS. UC SAN DIEGO (4-8, 1-1) | HAWAI’I (4-7, 0-0) VS. CAL STATE FULLERTON (5-6, 0-2)
|Date | Time
|Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 | 7:00 p.m. HT, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 | 7:00 p.m. HT
|Location
|Honolulu, O’ahu- SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|Television
|Spectrum Sports
|Live Stream
|ESPN + (Thursday) | ESPN + (Saturday)
|Radio
|CBS 1500 (Thursday) | ESPN Honolulu (Saturday)
|Tickets
|Thursday | Saturday
|Live Stats
|Thursday | Saturday
|Game Notes
|Hawai’i (PDF)| UC San Diego | Cal State Fullerton
|Promotions
|Saturday is Military Appreciation Night. Active, DOD civilians, reservists, and retired members of the military will receive 50% off regularly priced tickets (maximum of eight) through etickethawaii.com with the promo code MILITARY50 or by clicking on the link (https://bit.ly/3hejhPn). Following the game players and coaches from the 2021-22 Big West Championship team will be honored during the championship ring ceremony.Lt Col BJ Itoman of the Air National Guard and former Rainbow Wahine Basketball player will be honored during halftime.Members of the Youth Impact Program (YIP) will be recognized throughout the game, and will compete in the halftime promotional contest. Fans are encouraged to visit the sports marketing table (located near Gate A) to register to participate in the promotions for the chance to win great prizes.
NEWS & NOTES
- The Rainbow Wahine enter Thursday’s matchup with the Tritons on a three-game winning streak, finding their stride on the road to close out the 2022 calendar year.
- The two most recent wins for UH came against UC Davis and Cal Poly, marking the first time since the 2002-2003 season as a member of the Western Athletic Conference UH has started conference play with back-to-back wins. The last time they were able to do it in the Big West was during the 1995-1996 campaign.
- UH is one of three teams to begin the conference schedule at 2-0; the others are Long Beach State and CSUN.
- Last season, UH went 13-3 to win the Big West regular season championship. Two of the three losses came against UC San Diego. On February 17th, 2022, UH battled back from a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 60-60 before Julia Macabuhay hit a buzzer-beater to win it for the Tritons 62-60.
- The ‘Bows swept the yearly series against the Titans a year ago and have won six of the last seven matchups, including four in a row.