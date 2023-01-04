Promotions

Saturday is Military Appreciation Night. Active, DOD civilians, reservists, and retired members of the military will receive 50% off regularly priced tickets (maximum of eight) through etickethawaii.com with the promo code MILITARY50 or by clicking on the link (https://bit.ly/3hejhPn). Following the game players and coaches from the 2021-22 Big West Championship team will be honored during the championship ring ceremony.Lt Col BJ Itoman of the Air National Guard and former Rainbow Wahine Basketball player will be honored during halftime.Members of the Youth Impact Program (YIP) will be recognized throughout the game, and will compete in the halftime promotional contest. Fans are encouraged to visit the sports marketing table (located near Gate A) to register to participate in the promotions for the chance to win great prizes.