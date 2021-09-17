Rainbow Wahine basketball release 2021-22 schedule

HONOLULU— The University of Hawai’i women’s basketball team and head coach Laura Beeman officially announced the 2021-2022 schedule on Friday, featuring 16 home games and the host site of two tournaments.



The season will officially tip-off on the road with a two-game road swing in California with stops at San Diego and USC on November 9th and the 11th. The last time the Rainbow Wahine started the regular season on the road was for the 2017-2018 campaign with games at Portland and Seattle, splitting the two contests.



The road trip will also mark the return to South California for Beeman. Before taking over the reins of the ‘Bows in 2012, Beeman was an assistant at USC under then-head coach Michael Cooper. UH, and USC have clashed three times during Beeman’s tenure, dropping all three, with the latest coming in 2017 at home. The last time the ‘Bows went into Trojan territory was in 2016. Plus, both assistant coach Alex Delanian and director of player development Jason Hill are graduates from USC.



November returns to a bit of normalcy following a shortened season last year that didn’t begin till mid-December, as UH will host back-to-back weeks of tournaments. The first will be the Bank of Hawai’i Classic on the 19th and 21st, with Prairie View A&M, Portland, and Portland State visiting the island of O’ahu. UH takes on the Pilots and Viks, while the Lady Panthers will play each in the none UH contests.



A few days later, during Thanksgiving week, UH will host the Rainbow Wahine Showdown from the 26th to the 28th. Joining UH in the annual event will be Eastern Illinois, Utah, and Gonzaga.



Shortly after in December, the ‘Bows will host Loyola Marymount on the 5th of the month before wrapping up their non-conference schedule on the 21st at UNLV. Before the turn of the year, UH will open up the Big West Conference at UC Riverside on the 30th, followed by a stop at the four-time defending champs, UC Davis, on January 1st.



UH will host 10 conference games in 2022, with all but one game tipping off at 7:00 pm HT; on February 19th, the ‘Bows will host UC Irvine with a 3:30 pm HT start time as a part of a doubleheader with the men’s team.



The regular season will conclude inside SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on March 5th against UC Santa Barbara for Senior Day.



UH will begin its preseason practice schedule on September 30th and will play one exhibition game before the start of the season at home against HPU on November 3rd at 7 pm HT.