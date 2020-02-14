Rainbow Wahine basketball rallies past CSUN, 70-66

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team rallied past Cal State Northridge 70-66 to run its winning streak up to six on Thursday night.

The Rainbow Wahine fell behind 21-9 after the game’s opening quarter, as De’Jionae Calloway’s 10 points for CSUN in the game’s opening period was enough to outscore UH on her own. The Matadors held a 40-29 halftime lead, with the tandem of Calloway (16 points) and Deja Williams (15) combining to outscore the Wahine.

The Wahine (14-10, 8-3 Big West) fell behind by 14 points twice in the third quarter, most recently falling behind 49-35 with approximately seven minutes left in the third quarter. But a 14-1 run to end the period cut the deficit to 50-49 heading into the fourth.

The Matadors (9-14, 4-5) then extended their lead to 59-53 with 2:58 left. Hawaii didn’t take its first lead of the game until Amy Atwell’s 3-pointer with 54 seconds left gave the home team a 64-61 advantage. The ‘Bows never fell behind after that, making all eight of their final free throws down the stretch to ice the game.

Atwell had a team-high 17 points to lead the Rainbow Wahine, while Williams finished with a game-high 32 points for the Matadors. Calloway added 20 points for CSUN.

The ‘Bows now have nine days until a home showdown with defending Big West champion and current conference leader UC Davis. Tipoff for the Feb. 22 contest is set for 7 p.m. at the Stan Sheriff Center.