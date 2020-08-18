Rainbow Wahine basketball team member tests positive for COVID-19, workouts are suspended

A member of the University of Hawai‘i women’s basketball program tested positive for COVID-19. The team has suspended workouts and the individual is in self-isolation. The individual followed the proper protocols and self isolated at the first sign of symptoms and immediately alerted the athletics department.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health has been notified and those who were in close contact were tested and are in self quarantine. A thorough cleaning of the areas where the individual last spent time including the Gym II basketball practice facility have been conducted and the department is following all safety protocols.

Over the last several weeks, UH Athletics administered more than 300 COVID-19 tests based on NCAA and UH protocols involving student-athletes, coaches, and support staff with two positive test results.

No further details can be shared as the privacy of the individuals involved must be respected. The university is following all privacy and confidentiality laws, including the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA).