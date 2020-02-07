Rainbow Wahine basketball picks up road win at Cal Poly

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team improved to 12-10 overall and 6-3 in Big West play with a 59-46 win at Cal Poly on Thursday afternoon.

Amy Atwell led Hawaii with a game-high 24 points on 6-of-13 3-point shooting. Reigning Big West player of the Week Julissa Tago added 10 points, four rebounds and four assists for the Rainbow Wahine.

Sierra Campisano had 16 points and a game-high eight rebounds to lead Cal Poly (5-14, 2-6).

The Wahine will remain on the road to face UC Santa Barbara on Saturday. Tip-off is set for noon HST.