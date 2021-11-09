Rainbow Wahine basketball opens season with a lopsided loss at San Diego

In the 2021-2022 season opener, the University of Hawai’i women’s basketball team fell on the road to the University of San Diego Tuesday evening 86-53 at the Jenny Craig Pavilion.



The Rainbow Wahine (0-1,0-0) dropped their second consecutive season-opener and have dropped five of their last six. The last time UH came up short in a season-opener that was decided by 30 or more was in 2016 on the road to USC, 76-44. The Toreros (1-0, 0-0) have split their last four season openers, going 2-2 over the stretch



The ‘Bows’ slow start set the afternoon’s tone as USD started with a 9-0 run, eventually building a 19-9 lead after the first quarter. The deficit continued to build as UH struggled from the field and with turnovers, while the Toreros hit contested shots and capitalized on the turnovers. UH shot 30% from the field in the first 20 minutes while going 0-for-5 from three-point territory. USD forced 15 turnovers, resulting in 26 points off those turnovers.



UH continued to battle with the Toreros in the second half but to no avail as the lead at the half was too much to overcome.



Freshman guard Daejah Phillips led all scorers with 20 points while pulling down four rebounds. The post combo of graduate seniors Amy Atwell and Kallin Spiller each toed the line of a double-double as Atwell wrapped up her night with eight points and seven rebounds, while Spiller added 11 points and eight boards.



Shooting percentage and turnovers told the game’s story as a whole, much like it did in the first half. USD finished by hitting 51% from the floor, including 47% from three-point land. Compared to the ‘Bows who shot 36% from the field and 20% from long distance. UH finished with a combined 27 turnovers, as the Toreros scored 47 points off those miscues.



UH will have a travel day on Wednesday before concluding the season’s first road trip at USC on Thursday. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. HT.