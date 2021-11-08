Rainbow Wahine Basketball open regular season on the road starting with San Diego on Tuesday

The University of Hawai’i basketball team will begin regular-season action this week with two games on the road starting with San Diego on Tuesday, followed by a visit to USC on Thursday.

The Rainbow Wahine started the season on a solid note with a 86-76 victory against Hawai’i Pacific in an exhibition on Nov. 3. HPU has consistently been a challenger for the NCAA Division II championship the last three seasons, and it was only their third loss since 2019.

Freshman forward Daejah Phillips dominated in the game against HPU as she registered a double-double with 16 points and 15 rebounds. Phillips returns to UH as the reigning Big West Conference Sixth Man of the Year and is still a freshman due to COVID-19 in 2020-2021.

In 2020-2021, senior forward Amy Atwell led the ‘Bows with 12 points per game; in the exhibition, she picked up where she left off, scoring 23 points on 7-of-11 from the floor and 8-of-11 from the free-throw line against the Sharks.

Entering action against San Diego, the ‘Bows historically have had success with a 6-1 all-time record. The last match-up between the two came on Nov. 11, 2018, with the Toreros picking up their first win in the series 58-50 at the Jenny Craig Pavilion.

The opposite stands for the all-time series against USC; the ‘Bows have never beat the Trojans and stand at 0-6 all-time