Rainbow Wahine basketball hosts Hawai’i Pacific for exhibition at the Sheriff Center

The University of Hawai’i women’s basketball team will have its first only open door tune up before the start of the 2019-2020 season with an exhibition against Hawai’i Pacific on Tuesday Oct. 29, at 7:30 p.m. HT.

Exhibition:

TEAMS: Hawai’i, Hawai’i Pacific

WHEN: Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, 7:30 p.m. HT

WHERE: Stan Sheriff Center

TELEVISION: None

VIDEO STREAMING: None

RADIO: None

LIVE STATS: www.hawaiiathletics.com

TICKETS: Free Youth Night and general admission tickets will be priced at $3.50.

Promotions: Bank of Hawaii is the game sponsor of “Pride Night.” The first 200 fans will receive a rainbow flag courtesy of Bank of Hawaii and a pride night wristband courtesy of the Rainbow Wahine Basketball program. Great prizes will be awarded during the promotional contest at halftime. Sign up for your chance to win at the sports marketing table at Gate A.

Game Notes

• Head coach Laura Beeman returns to the sidelines for her eighth season as the leader of the Rainbow Wahine program. At the helm of UH, Beeman’s career record sits at 117-111 overall and 66-32 in the Big West Conference.

• UH returns eight student-athletes from last season and welcome in five newcomers.

•Two of the returnees were All-Conference Second Team selection in 2018-19 with senior guard Courtney Middap and sophomore forward Myrrah Joseph. Joseph was also selected to the All-Conference Freshmen Team.

• Middap returns as the team’s leading scorer from last season, averaging 8.2 points per game. In 24 games last season, she tallied double-digit points in 11 games.

• Joseph was a late bloomer as a freshman contributor but showed what she could do in the second half of the season against conference opponents. Against the Big West, she averaged over 15 minutes, 6.2 points, 3.2 rebounds per game.

• HPU is coming off a 23-9 season in 2018-19, along with a Pac West Tournament Championship and a trip to the NCAA Division II Championship tournament. The Sharks return six student-athletes from last year’s squad and feature nine newcomers.

NEW ADDITION TO COACHING STAFF

After the departure of Courtney Locke from the coaching staff, UH welcomed Paris Johnson as a new addition to the staff back in the spring. Johnson spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach with Utah State and previously served as the director of player personnel with her alma mater San Diego State. She played four seasons with Aztecs, where she was a four-time All-Conference honoree. Johnson spent the first few years of her life as a resident of Laie, O’ahu.

ON THE LOOKOUT FOR A POINT GUARD

Over the previous two seasons, Tia Kanoa started each game for the Rainbow Wahine at the point guard position. With Kanoa graduating in May, the point guard slot is open and could see several names handling the responsibilities. In terms of returning players, Courtney Middap may handle some of the duties. Still, the possible favorite could be true freshman Nae Nae Calhoun.

PRESEASON PICKS

The coaches and the media came together to agree on one thing, the ‘Bows will finish at No. 4 in the preseason poll. Both groups voted UH to finish in the middle of the pack while there wasn’t a single player selected to the All-Preseason team for a second consecutive season. In the same poll, the media picked the three-time defending regular-season champs of UC Davis at No. 1, with the coaches selecting UC Irvine at No. 1.