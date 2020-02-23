Rainbow Wahine basketball falls to UC Davis, 65-48

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team fell 65-48 to Big West defending champion UC Davis on Saturday night.

The Rainbow Wahine (14-11, 8-4 Big West) and Aggies (15-11, 10-3) were battling for first place in the conference standings at the Stan Sheriff Center, and it was the visitors who came out on top. Katie Toole led UC Davis with 14 points, while Saige Stobbart added eight points and a game-high 11 rebounds.

Lauren Rewers had a game-high 17 points for UH, who were a cold 6-for-29 from 3-point land.

The Rainbow Wahine jumped out to a 10-2 lead in the first quarter, but the Aggies stormed back with a 24-4 run to take a 26-14 lead with 5:02 left in the second quarter. Courtney Middap’s 3-pointer with 27 seconds left for UH cut the halftime deficit to 33-26 for the home team.

A 10-0 run in the fourth quarter put UC Davis up 59-46 with 4:59 remaining, and the Wahine never threatened from there.

The Rainbow Wahine next head to the road, where they’ll play a pair of conference road games in Southern California. First up is a game at UC Irvine on Thursday. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. HST.