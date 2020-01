The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team fell 58-54 at Cal State Northridge on Thursday night in what was the Big West opener for both teams.

The Rainbow Wahine (6-8, 0-1 Big West) led 32-26 at halftime but couldn’t overcome De’Jionae Calloway, who led CSUN (6-9, 1-0) with a game-high 22 points.

Myrrah Joseph led UH with 11 points while Julissa Tago added 10. The Rainbow Wahine will now head to NorCal with a Saturday night game at UC Davis. Tip-off is set for noon HST.