Rainbow Wahine basketball falls short at Long Beach

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team’s comeback from a 20-point halftime deficit fell short in a 62-55 loss at Long Beach State on Thursday night.

After hitting a program-record 18 3-pointers against Cal State Fullerton on Jan. 18, the ‘Bows (8-10, 2-3 Big West) hit nine from behind the arc. Reigning Big West Player of the Week Julissa Tago had a game-high 22 points for UH.

Jasmine Hardy had 18 points to lead the Beach.

Hawaii will remain on the road for a game at UC Riverside on Saturday afternoon. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. HST.