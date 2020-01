The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team fell 62-49 at UC Davis on Saturday afternoon.

The Rainbow Wahine fell to 6-9 overall and 0-2 in Big West play. UC Davis (6-9, 1-1) outscored UH 20-4 in the second quarter to build a 27-17 lead at halftime.

Julissa Tago led Hawaii with 25 points on 6-of-13 3-point shooting, while Katie Toole had a team-high 21 points for Davis.

UH now returns home to face UC Riverside on Thursday at the Stan Sheriff Center. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m.