Rainbow Wahine basketball extends winning streak to five games

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team extended its winning streak to five games after a 63-51 victory at UC Santa Barbara on Saturday afternoon.

Reigning Big West Player of the Week Julissa Tago scored a game-high 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the field and 5-for-5 from the free throw line. Lauren Rewers added 16 points on 3-of-10 shooting from 3 for the Rainbow Wahine (13-10, 7-3 Big West Conference).

Ila Lane had a team-high 20 points and game-high 15 rebounds for the Gauchos (9-13, 4-5).

The ‘Bows now head back home, where they’ll face CSUN on Thursday at the Stan Sheriff Center. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.