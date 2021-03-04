Rainbow Wahine Basketball closes out regular season with two game series against UC Davis this weekend

The University of Hawai’i women’s basketball team will put an end to the 2020-2021 regular season with back-to-back games against UC Davis on Saturday and Friday. At the end of Saturday’s game, head coach Laura Beeman and staff will honor graduating seniors Jadynn Alexander and Barbara Rangel .UH is currently on an end-of-season surge, winning three of the last four games, including back-to-back road wins at Long Beach State a week ago. Due to the ‘Bows recent play, they’ve moved up the conference standings to No. 4.

‘I think I owe a lot more to this program’ – @HawaiiWBB’s @AmyAtwell1 will return in 2022, UH will honor Jadynn Alexander & Barbara Rangel on #SeniorNight Saturday vs. UC Davis • For series preview 👉🏽 https://t.co/KmtTmKvoVo @LauraBeeman #GoBows // https://t.co/9oZimTtTXJ 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/mhD5ULlrBs — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) March 4, 2021

In the series against LBSU, senior forward Amy Atwell showcased how dangerous she can be from all over the floor. Atwell tied her career-high of 25 points in the first game against the Beach in 36 minutes of action, hitting 8-of-16 from the field and 4-of-8 from beyond the three-point arc. The following day Atwell scored 23 points in 40 minutes of play. Adding to her week of production, head coach Laura Beeman and Atwell announced she’ll back for another season in 2021-2022.

Sophomore forward Kasey Neubert continues to build on an impressive second season as she has established herself as a force in the Big West Conference. Neubert currently leads the conference in field goal percentage at 55.4% while coming in at No. 4 in rebounds per game at 8.2.

Freshman point guard Kelsie Imai continues a reputation UH has held over the last four seasons of being a program with established point guard play. Imai follows Tia Kanoa and Nae Nae Calhoun’s lead as a top distributor sitting at No. 2 in the conference with 4.6 assists per game.

Rebounding has been a key factor for the ‘Bows against conference foes all season long. Going into play with UC Davis, UH is ranked No. 2 in rebounding defense at 38 per game and No. 4 in offensive rebounds per game with 35. As a result, the ‘Bows are +2.73 in rebounding margin for No. 3 in the Big West.

The rivalry between UH and UCD has always been a close one, but the Aggies have held the upper hand, winning four of the last five contests. The Aggies were the only team to sweep the ‘Bows last season, and in 2018-19 beat UH two out of three times, including the Big West Conference championship game.